Disney

Disney World, Universal ending temperature checks for guests

California's Disney land reopened last week at 25% capacity

'DIS Unplugged' podcast host Pete Werner discusses the reopening details of Disneyland in California. video

Disneyland reopens after 13 month shutdown

Walt Disney World sees the light at the end of the pandemic's tunnel, announcing Wednesday that the theme park will start dropping temperature checks this weekend. 

"Following the advice of the CDC and our local health officials, we will phase out onsite temperature screenings at Walt Disney World Resort for Cast Members beginning May 8 and Guests on May 16," Disney World wrote on its website. 

Guests wear masks as required to attend the official reopening day of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2020. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

NEW SCENE FROM DISNEYLAND'S SNOW WHITE RIDE IS PROMPTING BACKLASH

Universal Orlando Resort also announced they are ending temperature checks and reducing social distancing from 6 feet to 3 feet. 

Face coverings are still required at the Magic Kingdom, except for when guests are eating, drinking, or taking photos outside. Face masks are also required at Universal. 

The relaxed guidelines come after Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino said last week that temperature checks are not necessary and could be a waste of resources, WFTV reports.

California's Disney Land reopened at 25% capacity and only for state residents last week. (iStock)

Disney World has been up and running since July, but Disney Land in California just reopened last week after a 13-month hiatus. 

For now, Disney Land is operating at just 25% capacity and only admitting California residents, but that could change soon with California's dwindling coronavirus infection rate. 