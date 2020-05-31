Expand / Collapse search
Disney denounces 'devastating' killing of George Floyd

Executives Bob Chapek, Bob Iger and Latondra Newton wrote message to employees

By FOXBusiness
Business owner on struggle to rebuild after riots in Ferguson

Disney executives Bob Chapek, Bob Iger and Latondra Newton denounced the death of George Floyd while he was detained by a white police officer in a message to employees this weekend.

"The recent killing of George Floyd as well as other instances of lethal attacks and harassment of unarmed black citizens in our nation continue to drive outrage and calls for action by people of all cultural backgrounds, including many of our employees," the executives wrote.

Protesters demonstrate police brutality in front of Dallas City Hall in downtown Dallas, Saturday, May 30, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

"Feelings of grief and anger cause us to confront the inscrutable idea that the lives of some are deemed less valuable – and less worthy of dignity, care and protection – than the lives of others," Chapek, Iger and Newton continued.

Disney will "strengthen our commitment to diversity and inclusion everywhere," the executives said.

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was fired after video emerged showing him detaining Floyd and kneeling on Floyd's neck. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after protests that began in Minneapolis and spread throughout the country.

