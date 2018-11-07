Dish: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Dish Network Corp. (DISH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $431.7 million.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share.

Continue Reading Below

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The satellite television provider posted revenue of $3.4 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.39 billion.

Dish shares have decreased 34 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 38 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DISH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DISH