Disappointing services reading reignites fears of economic slowdown

The services sector expanded slower than expected in September, according to the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index released Thursday, amid fears of an impending economic recession that have plagued markets at the start of the fourth quarter.

The closely watched metric came in at 52.6, missing Dow Jones' economist expectations of 55.3 -- a healthy expansion rate, but down from August's 56.4.

Although the number remained above 50 -- which means it still expanded -- the pace of growth in the service sector is cooling, another sign the economy is slowing down. It was the worst reading since August 2016.

Earlier this week, the worst manufacturing reading in more than a decade reignited fears that the U.S. economy is headed towards a recession. The ISM September Manufacturing Index fell to 47.8 last month, the second straight month of contraction.

