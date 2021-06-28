Expand / Collapse search
Didi's $4 bln IPO order books to close Monday - sources

China's biggest ride-sharing firm will close books at 5 p.m. in each region Monday, report says

HONG KONG - China's biggest ride-sharing firm Didi Global Inc will close the investor order books for its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to $4 billion one day early on Monday, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

CHINESE RIDE-HAILING GIANT DIDI TARGETS OVER $60 BLN VALUATION IN NYSE DEBUT

The people could not be identified as the information is not yet public. Didi did respond to a request for comment.

The books will close at 5pm in each region on Monday, the people said.

China's biggest ride-sharing firm Didi Global Inc will close the investor order books for its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to $4 billion one day early on Monday, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Photo Illustrati

Didi set a price range of $13 to $14 per American Depositary Share (ADS), a regulatory filing showed on Thursday, and said it would offer 288 million such shares in the IPO. At the top of the range, the deal will raise $4.03 billion.

An overallotment option could see the company sell an extra 43.2 million shares to raise up to an extra $605 million.

At the flagged price range, Didi would be worth $62.4 billion to $67.2 billion.