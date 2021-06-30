Expand / Collapse search
Didi Global shares spike in opening NYSE trade

Shares opened for trading at $16.65 after pricing at $14

Didi Global Inc. shares surged 19% Wednesday in their opening trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Shares of the China-based ride-hailing giant opened for trading at $16.65 after pricing at $14 on Tuesday evening. They were expected to price between $13 and $14 apiece. 

DIDI DIDI GLOBAL INC SPON ADS EA REP 0.25 ORD SH 15.61 -2.39 -13.28%

Strong demand allowed Didi to sell 316.8 million American depository shares (ADS), up from the planned 288 million shares. One Didi ADS is equal to 25% of one ordinary share. The ADS trade under the ticker symbol DIDI.

Wednesday’s U.S. IPO raised $4.4 billion and valued the company at $73 billion on a fully diluted basis. Didi plans to use the proceeds from its IPO to invest in technology and to fund international growth. 

The IPO was the second largest by a Chinese company on a U.S. exchange, trailing only Alibaba’s $25 billion debut in 2014. The offering was led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co.,

Didi's largest investor is Japanese conglomerate Softbank, which owns a 20.2% stake. Uber, which exited China after losing out to Didi, controls 12%. China's Tencent holds 6.4%. 