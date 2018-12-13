Diageo to build new whiskey distillery in Kentucky

Spirits giant Diageo is taking a deeper plunge into bourbon and American whiskey production with plans for a new distillery in Kentucky.

The company says the $130 million venture includes plans to build a distillery and warehouses in Marion County.

Diageo says the distillery will support its "growth ambition" in the bourbon and American whiskey categories.

The new distillery will supplement Diageo's Kentucky operations at its Stitzel-Weller distillery in Louisville and its Bulleit distillery near Shelbyville. The company says the new distillery will be able to produce up to 10 million proof gallons per year, or 3.8 million 9-liter cases.

Diageo says its Bulleit bourbon brand had double-digit growth in the U.S. in the past year.

The company says it hopes to start production at the new distillery in 2021.