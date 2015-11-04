Democrats Call For Subpoena Of Valeant's Pearson And Turing's Shkreli

Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee called on Chairman Jason Chaffetz Wednesday morning to hold a hearing with J. Michael Pearson of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Martin Shkreli of Turing Pharmaceuticals to investigate the dramatic price increases of some prescription drugs. In a letter to Chaffetz the members asked Chaffetz to not stand in the way of issuing subpoenas to the two men. Executives at both companies have rejected earlier requests to Pearson and Shkreli from ranking member Democrat Elijah Cummings to produce information about the price increases. Questions about Valeant and Turing gained more significance after numerous recent press reports raised serious new concerns about the business practices of both companies and their business partners.
