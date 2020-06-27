Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Delta Air Lines

Delta will warn pilots about possible furloughs, offers early retirement

Coronavirus pandemic slashed air travel demand

close
Fox Business Briefs: Delta Air Lines tells shareholders 10 employees have died from the virus and about 500 others have tested positive; Labor Department says nearly 1.5 million workers filed new claims for unemployment last week.video

Delta workers hit hard by coronavirus; weekly unemployment claims rise more than expected

Fox Business Briefs: Delta Air Lines tells shareholders 10 employees have died from the virus and about 500 others have tested positive; Labor Department says nearly 1.5 million workers filed new claims for unemployment last week.

Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said late on Friday it will soon send warning notices to about 2,500 pilots regarding possible furloughs at the airline, as the industry takes a huge blow after the coronavirus pandemic slashed air travel demand.

Continue Reading Below

“In an effort to best prepare our pilots should furloughs be needed, Delta will send required notices to approximately 2,500 pilots,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the so-called ‘WARN’ notices will be sent next week.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DALDELTA AIR LINES INC.26.91-1.10-3.93%

EU NARROWS DOWN BORDER LIST, US UNLIKELY TO MAKE THE CUT

Delta also reached a tentative agreement with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) labor union on a pilot-specific voluntary early retirement option.

The early-out plan is a meaningful step as the carrier is working to manage the impact of the pandemic and align staffing with expected flying demand, the statement said.

ALPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment after office hours.

Planes belonging to Delta Air Lines sit idle at Kansas City International Airport on April 03, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A day ago, Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian had informed employees in an internal memo that the company is planning to add about 1,000 flights in August but not many more for the remainder of 2020.

“While it’s encouraging to see flights returning ... we likely remain at least two years away from a return to normal,” Bastian said in the memo.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE