Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Delta Air Lines

Delta flight diverted after passenger reportedly has 'diarrhea all the way through the airplane'

Pilot tells air traffic controller, 'This is a biohazard issue'

close
Flight 175 landed in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday after encountering severe turbulence. (Credit: @helloayo/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX) video

Passengers carried off Delta plane in stretchers after turbulence

Flight 175 landed in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday after encountering severe turbulence. (Credit: @helloayo/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)

A Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta, Georgia to Barcelona, Spain was diverted back to its original airport after a passenger experienced an "onboard medical issue," which was reportedly a case of "diarrhea all the way through the plane."

The website FlightRadar24.com shows Delta Flight DL194 was about two hours into its eight-hour flight when it turned around over Virginia and headed back to Atlanta.

A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, who appears to devote his page to flight material shared audio recorded from the Airbus A350 that was broadcast on LiveATC.com.

INJURED PASSENGERS CARRIED OFF DELTA PLANE IN STRETCHERS AFTER SEVERE TURBULENCE: VIDEO

On the recording, a pilot tells air traffic control, "This is a biohazard issue."

"We’ve had a passenger who’s had diarrhea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta," the pilot added.

DELTA LAUNCHES NEW HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES FOR IN-FLIGHT MEDICAL EMERGENCIES: ‘AS SAFE AS POSSIBLE’

Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES - 2022/04/12: View of a Delta Air Lines airplane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.  ((Photo by Camilo Freedman/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

A Delta spokesperson confirmed with Fox News Digital there was no emergency landing because of the biohazard situation, but the flight did return to its original airport.

"Delta flight 194 from Atlanta to Barcelona returned to Atlanta following an onboard medical issue," the spokesperson said. "Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to thoroughly clean the airplane and get our customers to their final destination. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans."

The Delta Air Lines logo on a plane

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 16: In this photo Delta Air Lines logo is seen on a passenger plane, in Washington D.C., United States on February 16, 2023.  (Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

There were 336 passengers onboard the flight that landed without further incident the following day, 8 hours and 6 minutes behind schedule.