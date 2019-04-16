Defense awards Boeing $14.3B bomber maintenance contract

Boeing Co. has won a $14.3 billion contract to service and maintain all B-1 Lancer and B-52 Stratofortress bombers at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City.

In a statement last week, the Department of Defense said the contract includes hardware and software development and integration, ground and flight testing, configuration management, studies and analyses and modernization.

The Oklahoman reports that the agreement continues a decade-old contract to service aircraft at Tinker, which is a major part of the Air Force's maintenance, repair and overhaul network.

Boeing officials say their first project will be an advanced communications integration study costing a projected $1.2 million.

Maintenance of the B-21 Raider, a long-range stealth bomber expected to replace the B-1 and B-52 in the mid-2020s, will also take place at Tinker.

