U.S. tractor maker Deere & Co reported on Friday a 49.4 percent year-over-year increase in the second quarter profit.

Moline, Illinois-based Deere said net income attributable to the company rose to $1.21 billion or $3.67 per share in the quarter ended April 29, from $808.5 million or $2.50 per share, a year earlier.

Equipment sales rose 34.3 percent to $9.7 billion.

