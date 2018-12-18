Darden Restaurants: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $115.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of 92 cents.

Continue Reading Below

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants posted revenue of $1.97 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.98 billion.

Darden Restaurants expects full-year earnings to be $5.60 to $5.70 per share.

Darden Restaurants shares have increased 3 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has dropped nearly 5 percent.

_____

Advertisement

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DRI