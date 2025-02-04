Daniel Penny lands role at firm to ‘learn the business of investing’: report

Daniel Penny, who in December was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide for a chokehold in response to a man's violent outburst of death threats against other riders on a New York City subway car, has reportedly landed a role with an investment firm in Silicon Valley to "learn the business of investing."

The Free Press reported that Penny was hired by Andreessen Horowitz, after seeing an internal statement in which David Ulevitch, a partner at the firm, confirmed the news.

"He will learn the business of investing, and he will work to support our portfolio companies," Ulevitch wrote in a memo to all employees on Tuesday afternoon.

Andreessen Horowitz did not respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on the matter.

The news comes less than two months after Penny's acquittal in a high-profile and controversial manslaughter trial. Prosecutors asked the court to dismiss the top charge of manslaughter to avoid a hung jury, and jurors ultimately found Penny not guilty of the lesser charge.

Penny, a 26-year-old Marine veteran and architecture student, was charged for the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man with schizophrenia who barged onto the train shouting death threats while high on a type of synthetic marijuana known as K2. It happened on May 1, 2023.

Neely had a lengthy criminal record, an active arrest warrant, a history of psychosis and was high. He also had sickle cell trait genetic disorder.

The Free Press reported that Ulevitch spoke about the May 2023 incident in a memo to staff.

"I believe, as I know many of you do, that Daniel acted with courage in a tough situation," Ulevitch said. "He was acquitted of all charges. Beyond that, it has always been our policy to evaluate the entire person and not judge them for the worst moment in their entire life."

He also wrote about his vision for the former Marine, noting that he could help strengthen the firm’s relationships with the public safety sector and the Department of Defense.

Specifically, Penny will reportedly work in Andreessen Horowitz’s American Dynamism practice, which "invests in founders and companies that support the national interest."

