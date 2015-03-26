Danaher 2Q Earnings Pregame Scorecard

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) has topped Wall Street expectations for the last five quarters, and it will try to keep that streak alive as it reports the latest earnings on Thursday.

Expectations

Analysts currently expect Danaher to come in with earnings of 80 cents per share on revenues of $4.58 billion. Estimates from analysts range from 79 cents per share to 84 cents per share. Over the past three months, the average estimate has moved down from 82 cents.

Last Quarter's Results

In the first quarter, profit rose 42.8% to $612.9 million (86 cents a share) from $429.4 million (63 cents a share) the year earlier, exceeding analyst expectations. Revenue rose 29% to $4.32 billion from $3.35 billion.

Stock Ratings

Analysts are bullish on the stock as 14 analysts rate it as a buy and there are no sell ratings. Analyst sentiment has been improving recently, as the average rating risen slightly over the past three months.

Stock Movement

The stock fell $3.13 per share between July 3, 2012 and July 12, 2012. Looking at change over the last three months, April 18, 2012 and July 13, 2012, the stock price fell $4 (-7.3%), from $54.69 to $50.69.

Company Fundamental Trends

Summary

Reporting Period: 2Q

Date of Release: Thursday, July 19, 2012

EPS: 80 cents

Revenue Estimate: $4.58 billion

