Dallas Public Library offers free prom clothes, LGBTQ event

The Dallas Public Library is offering more than just books with free new or gently used prom gowns and other elegant clothing available for high school girls including LGBTQ students.

Library officials on Wednesday announced registration has opened for the Fairy Tale Closet. Items were donated by area women and retailers including Neiman Marcus, Bella Bridesmaids and Sam Moon.

Project official Melissa Dease says teens are encouraged to see the library as a "welcoming, safe space" and take advantage of its resources.

Formalwear donations — ranging from gowns to jackets and suits — are accepted at any Dallas Public Library through March 1.

Reservations are required for girls seeking free items during the March 9-10 giveaways at the downtown Dallas Central Library. The second date especially caters to LGBTQ students.