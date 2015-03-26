CVS Caremark, CF Industries Holdings Among Stocks Setting 52-Week Highs Wednesday

These are the nine most popular stocks that rose to 52-week highs:
- While trading on above-average volume, CVS Caremark (NYSE:CVS) climbed today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $45.88. With a volume of 13.8 million, the stock price climbed 2.7%. Over the last three months, the stock has gained $2.41 (5.5%) from a price of $43.51 on February 3, 2012. The stock is trading 3.5% above its 50-day moving average and 9.5% above its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) went up today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $199.39. The stock was trading on above-average volume. On volume of 2.4 million shares, shares increased 2.5%. The stock has been on the rise in the last two months, up $22.15 (12.4%) from a price of $177.98 on March 5, 2012. The stock is trading 7.5% above its 50-day moving average and 14.2% above its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on above-average volume, Sara Lee (NYSE:SLE) climbed today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $22.13. After trading at a volume of 13.9 million, the stock price improved 1.3%. Shares have been on on the rise over the past three months, climbing 51 cents (2.3%) from a price of $21.81 on April 2, 2012. The stock is trading 3.5% above its 50-day moving average and 11.2% above its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Biogen Idec (NASDAQ:BIIB) rose today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $134.67. The stock was trading on above-average volume. Shares saw a 2.5% price rise and traded at a volume of 1.4 million. The stock has been on an upward trajectory over the last two months, increasing $16.74 (14.1%) from a price of $118.42 on March 5, 2012. The stock is trading 7.3% above its 50-day moving average and 13.8% above its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) increased today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $99.84. In spite of its performance and peak price of $100.35, the stock was trading on below-average volume. The stock price went up 1.3% with a volume of 1.8 million. The stock has risen $8.81 (9.6%) over the last three months from a price of $91.54 on February 3, 2012. The stock is trading 3.2% above its 50-day moving average and 7.5% above its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on above-average volume, Teradata (NYSE:TDC) climbed today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $71.44. Shares improved 1.5% on volume of 2.4 million. Share price increased over the last three months, now up $15.35 (27%) from $56.84 on February 3, 2012. The stock is trading 5.5% above its 50-day moving average and 17.2% above its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Masco (NYSE:MAS) rose today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $14.43. The stock was trading on above-average volume. Shares improved 4.4%, moving with volume of 11.9 million shares. Shares have shown some positive movement over the last two months as the price has climbed $2.80 (23.9%) from a price of $11.74 on March 5, 2012. The stock is trading 14% above its 50-day moving average and 22.5% above its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on above-average volume, Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) climbed today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $63.08. Shares climbed 2.2%, trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares. Share price is up $5.32 (9.1%) from $58.53 on April 2, 2012. The stock is trading 8.5% above its 50-day moving average and 19.6% above its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) increased today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $56.75. The stock was trading on above-average volume. On volume of 2.4 million shares, the stock price went up 2.4%. Shares have been on on the rise over the past three months, climbing $1.08 (1.9%) from a price of $56.12 on April 2, 2012. The stock is trading 3.8% above its 50-day moving average and 10.3% above its 200-day moving average.
