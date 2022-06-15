Cryptocurrency Terra crash triggered 'fear' in the markets, says expert

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, Delta Blockchain Fund founder and general partner Kavita Gutpa explained why the current market volatility - namely a drop in crypto prices - was ‘very much expected.’

KAVITA GUPTA: It's the market, it's the volatility. There was a time that people were asking about why all these institutions are buying. Why Bitcoin is the new currency to go forward? And today in the volatility market, we're only talking about sell-off. I think, of course, Terra's loss has actually really triggered a lot of fear in the market. We see the market feel with respect to selloffs, but overall market volatility and especially crypto prices to drop was very much expected for quite some time. If you go to all-time high, you have to find some price correction somewhere, right?

BITCOIN PRICE TRADES AROUND $21,000 AS CRYPTO FIRMS ANNOUNCE LAYOFFS

