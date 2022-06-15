Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

Cryptocurrency Terra crash triggered 'fear' in the markets, says expert

Blockchain fund founder says market volatility and crypto prices were expected to drop for 'quite some time'

close
Delta Blockchain Fund founder and general partner Kavita Gupta weighs in on the cryptocurrency crash. video

Terra loss triggered ‘fear’ in the market: Expert

Delta Blockchain Fund founder and general partner Kavita Gupta weighs in on the cryptocurrency crash.

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, Delta Blockchain Fund founder and general partner Kavita Gutpa explained why the current market volatility - namely a drop in crypto prices - was ‘very much expected.’

Cryptocurrency depiction from Getty Images

Bitcoin falls to 18-month low. (Photo Illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images) (Photo Illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images / Getty Images)

KAVITA GUPTA: It's the market, it's the volatility. There was a time that people were asking about why all these institutions are buying. Why Bitcoin is the new currency to go forward? And today in the volatility market, we're only talking about sell-off. I think, of course, Terra's loss has actually really triggered a lot of fear in the market. We see the market feel with respect to selloffs, but overall market volatility and especially crypto prices to drop was very much expected for quite some time. If you go to all-time high, you have to find some price correction somewhere, right? 

BITCOIN PRICE TRADES AROUND $21,000 AS CRYPTO FIRMS ANNOUNCE LAYOFFS

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

close
Delta Blockchain Fund founder and general partner Kavita Gupta discusses volatility in the crypto market on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ video

Bitcoin hits 18-month low

Delta Blockchain Fund founder and general partner Kavita Gupta discusses volatility in the crypto market on ‘Mornings with Maria.’