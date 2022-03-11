Cryptocurrency pioneer says Biden executive order will impact midterm elections

Expand / Collapse search
Bitcoin Foundation chairman: Biden executive order on cryptocurrencies will impact midterm elections

During an interview on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" Bitcoin Foundation Chairman Brock Pierce explained how President Biden's executive order requiring the government to review the digital dollar and other cryptocurrencies will impact the midterm elections

BROCK PIERCE: I think people were a little nervous not knowing what would come out of it because it doesn't go through a typical legislative process. And so the executive order came out, the market responded positively, it was not opposed to innovation, the words were chosen carefully and I think it matters especially in this… midterm election year. Over 40 million Americans have cryptocurrency, you know, in aggregate globally with about $2 trillion. And a lot of these voters are… single-issue voters, and I think that it's going to have a big impact in the midterms. And I think what Biden has done here is definitely going to help the Democrats in… terms of not losing a very big chunk of voters across the country.

