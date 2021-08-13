Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

Cryptocurrency investor warns government oversight could create ‘bad regulation’

The Chamber of Digital Commerce chair also discussed soccer star Lionel Messi is being partly paid in crypto

close
Digital Chamber of Commerce chairman Matthew Roszak says though the Senate blocked cryptocurrency regulation in the infrastructure bill, it created potential for ‘bad regulation’ in the U.S. video

Infrastructure bill would have caused ‘bad’ crypto regulation: Investor

Digital Chamber of Commerce chairman Matthew Roszak says though the Senate blocked cryptocurrency regulation in the infrastructure bill, it created potential for ‘bad regulation’ in the U.S.

Chamber of Digital Commerce Chairman and cryptocurrency investor Matthew Roszak reacted to Lionel Messi receiving crypto payments from his transfer contract on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" Friday. Roszak said as more public figures like Messi enter the crypto market, it creates the potential for "bad" government regulation.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

MATTHEW ROSZAK: In the U.S., there's very good clarity on Bitcoin that's taxed as property. But, you know, going back last week, we had this infrastructure bill that was getting bobbled around D.C. and, there's some potential for bad regulation out there.

But we have some amazing people within Congress working with the industry. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, Warren Davidson. We have a blockchain caucus.

And look, we have to be careful. We need to get this right. Otherwise, a lot of this innovation will go offshore. And we have an amazing opportunity on the scale of the Internet 20-plus years ago to kind of play into this new DeFi world and its new Web3 world.

CRYPTO WARS: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AT WAR WITH ITSELF OVER REGULATION

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

close
Chamber of Digital Commerce chairman Matthew Roszak says Lionel Messi made a smart move by including cryptocurrency earnings in his transfer contract to Paris Saint-Germain. video

Lionel Messi's new contract includes cryptocurrency payment

Chamber of Digital Commerce chairman Matthew Roszak says Lionel Messi made a smart move by including cryptocurrency earnings in his transfer contract to Paris Saint-Germain.