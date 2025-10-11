Crypto trader found dead in Lamborghini in Kyiv as market plunges

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A Ukrainian crypto trader has been found dead in Kyiv in the wake of a market crash, with officials now treating the incident as a possible suicide, according to local police.

Konstantin Galich (better known as Kostya Kudo) was found inside a Lamborghini Urus in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv Oct. 11 with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to police reports, a firearm registered to him was also at the scene.

A statement shared on the Kyiv Police Department's Telegram channel said the focus was on establishing if the act was self-inflicted or involved foul play.

The statement said that a day before his death, "the man told relatives that he was feeling depressed due to financial difficulties and also sent them a farewell message."

A further statement was also posted on Galich's official Telegram channel which read, "Konstantin Kudo tragically passed away. The causes are being investigated. We will keep you posted on any further news."

Galich, 32, had been a well-known figure in the Ukrainian and international crypto community.

He co-founded the Cryptology Key trading academy and was an active influencer and strategist in digital asset markets.

Galich’s death also came as the crypto market began to see heightened volatility.

The crash was triggered after President Donald Trump announced a sweeping 100% tariff on Chinese imports, along with new export controls on critical software.

The move sparked panic among investors and unleashed a large crypto liquidation event.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Kyiv Police Department for further comment.