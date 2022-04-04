Crypto prices mixed heading into new week; Bitcoin down 1.13% in week
Bitcoin trading 9% higher in last month
Crytpocurrency prices were mixed early Monday morning.
Bitcoin was trading at nearly $46,250 (-0.24%), while Ethereum and Dogecoin traded at $3,500 (+0.25%) and 14.4 cents (+2.50%), respectively, Coindesk reported.
Bitcoin ended the week trading around $45,000, after falling for a third consecutive day.
Bitcoin, along with cither cryptocurrencies, declined as inflation numbers increased, and the European Union voted on crypto legislation.