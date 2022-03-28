Crypto prices rise by more than 5%; Bitcoin up 12% since March 20

Cryptocurrency prices were higher early Monday morning with Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin all higher by more than 5%.

Bitcoin prices were up 5.14% to nearly $47,000 per coin, while Ethereum was higher by almost 5.5%, trading at almost $3,320 and Dogecoin was higher by more than 6%, trading just under 15 cents per coin, Coindesk reported.

On Sunday, Bitcoin was trading as high as $47,500, the report said, and has gained nearly 12% since last Sunday.

In a note published Monday morning Asian time, Singapore's QCP Capital pointed to a broader rally in global asset prices as a reason why this "bullish momentum" is likely to continue in the near term, Coindesk reported.

Ether and most other major cryptos were also higher, as trading was accelerating after weeks of low volumes.

In other cryptocurrency news, SailGP, the global league co-founded by software tycoon Larry Ellison, could have a team owned and operated by cryptocurrency enthusiasts as soon as the start of its fourth season in late 2023.

SailGP announced a multi-year partnership Thursday with blockchain development platform NEAR that will allow sailing and cryptocurrency fans to engage with their favorite teams and athletes in new ways.