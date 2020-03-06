White House considers pumping cash into distressed parts of US economy

The White House wants to provide a targeted financial stimulus to areas of the economy that need it, economic adviser Larry Kudlow says.

The administration is weighing a “timely and targeted micro approach,” the director of the Trump administration's National Economic Council, told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Friday. The money could go towards helping people stranded at home who may lose pay as well as small businesses in specified geographical areas and certain industries.

“We don’t want to act prematurely, because today’s numbers show that the U.S. economy is in very good shape.”

Employment data released just hours before Kudlow's comments showed American employers adding 273,000 workers in February while the jobless rate shrank to 3.5 percent.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.