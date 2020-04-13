Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Coronavirus sends US gas price lower

Gas prices have dropped 52 cents over the past seven weeks

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 10

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

The price at the pump continues to move lower as demand slumps due to the coronavirus.

The average regular-grade gasoline fell 14 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.01 per gallon, according to the latest Lundberg Survey.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg says gas prices have dropped 52 cents over the past seven weeks as demand declines amid widespread stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.22 per gallon in Honolulu.

OPEC+ REACHES DEAL TO CUT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AFTER COMPROMISE WITH MEXICO

The lowest average is $1.42 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The average price of diesel is $2.69, down 7 cents.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Associated Press contributed to this article.