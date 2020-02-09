Coronavirus has infected more than 37,500 people globally
811 deaths and 37,198 confirmed cases in mainland China
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 37,500 people globally.
The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Sunday in Beijing:
— China: 811 deaths and 37,198 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 29 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.
— Japan: 96
— Singapore: 40
— Thailand: 32
— South Korea: 27
— Malaysia: 17
— Taiwan: 16
— Australia: 14
— Germany: 14
— Vietnam: 14
— United States: 12. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China
— France: 11
— United Arab Emirates: 7
— Canada: 6
— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death
— United Kingdom: 3
— India: 3
— Italy: 3
— Russia: 2
— Spain: 2
— Belgium: 1
— Nepal: 1
— Sri Lanka: 1
— Sweden: 1
— Cambodia: 1
— Finland: 1