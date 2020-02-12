Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Sports

How coronavirus is hurting the golf industry

The coronavirus outbreak will impact Callaway's supply chain

By FOXBusiness
close
Ken Cuccinelli, who is the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, discusses the contentious sanctuary city debate between states and the federal government and points to ways America is handling coronavirus.video

Uncertainty behind coronavirus drives 'biggest challenge' to US: Ken Cuccinelli

Ken Cuccinelli, who is the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, discusses the contentious sanctuary city debate between states and the federal government and points to ways America is handling coronavirus.

Shares of Callaway Golf Company took a tumble Tuesday after the business predicted a $25 million revenue hit because of China's coronavirus outbreak.

Continue Reading Below

Callaway shares climbed up roughly 2 percent Wednesday.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
ELYCALLAWAY GOLF19.71+0.87+4.62%

"We have adjusted our forecast down over the last week or so by approximately $25 million in revenue," Callaway CEO Chip Brewer said in Tuesday's earnings call. "This estimate assumes our suppliers' factories get up and running slower than normal but ramp up to some sense of normalcy by the end of the month and the consumer demand in China returns to some set or normalcy by the end of March."

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON WORLD ECONOMY UNCERTAIN AMID 'SLUGGISH' GROWTH: IMF CHIEF

Brewer said the coronavirus outbreak will impact Callaway's supply chain, near-term demand for products in China and demand in neighboring markets. The high-end golf equipment and club maker is based in California.

A member of the public takes part in a Callaway golf challenge during Day 1 of the Betfred British Masters at Hillside Golf Club on May 9, 2019, in Southport, United Kingdom. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

CORONAVIRUS CAUSING APPLE SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS

Other companies have predicted they'll be hurting because of the outbreak. Carnival Corporation warned Wednesday its 2020 financial performance will take a hit if the coronavirus outbreak leads to the temporary suspension of its operations in Asia. Shares rallied following the news.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS