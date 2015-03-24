Corinne Quayle, mother of former VP Dan Quayle and a newspaper owner, publisher, dies at 92

The mother of former vice president Dan Quayle has died. Corinne Pulliam Quayle was 92.

A spokesman for Wickenburg Funeral Home on Tuesday confirmed Pulliam Quayle died of natural causes on Nov. 27 at her home in Wickenburg, Arizona.

Continue Reading Below

According to a memorial page on the funeral home website, Pulliam Quayle was the daughter of the late Eugene C. Pulliam, who was the longtime owner and publisher of the Arizona Republic and the Indianapolis Star.

Pulliam Quayle and her husband, the late James C. Quayle, owned and published the Huntington Herald-Press in Huntington, Indiana, and the Wickenburg Sun in Wickenburg.

Dan Quayle was a U.S. senator from Indiana for eight years before becoming George H.W. Bush's pick for vice president.