Cooper Industries plc, Foot Locker, Other Stocks Hit 52-Week Highs Thursday

These nine stocks hit 52-week highs:
- While trading on below-average volume, Cooper Industries plc (NYSE:CBE) improved today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $71.37. It peaked at $71.59. After trading at a volume of 3.2 million, the stock price rose 1.1%. The stock has seen some positive movement recently as shares are up $15.16 (26.9%) from a price of $56.37 on May 17, 2012. The stock is trading 14.9% above its 50-day moving average and 17.6% above its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on above-average volume, Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) climbed today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $32.27. The stock price went up 2.4% with a volume of 4.5 million. Share price has been climbing, and is up $4.30 (15.4%) from a price of $28.01 on May 17, 2012. The stock is trading 6.5% above its 50-day moving average and 14.9% above its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of IHS (NYSE:IHS) increased today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $102.10. The stock was trading on above-average volume. Shares rose 1.1% on volume of 515,484. Shares have been on on the rise over the past three months, climbing $2.17 (2.2%) from a price of $100.76 on April 25, 2012. The stock is trading 5.2% above its 50-day moving average and 10.7% above its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on above-average volume, Amtrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) climbed today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $29.27. Shares saw a 1.4% price increase and traded at a volume of 707,890. Shares have been on on the rise over the past month, climbing $2.57 (9.6%) from a price of $26.89 on April 25, 2012. The stock is trading 6.6% above its 50-day moving average and 11% above its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) climbed today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $27. The stock was trading on above-average volume. Shares improved 1.7%, trading at a volume of 743,674 shares. Over the last three months, the stock has gained $2.08 (8.3%) from a price of $25.10 on February 28, 2012. The stock is trading 4% above its 50-day moving average and 5.5% above its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on above-average volume, Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) climbed today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $23. On volume of 645,446 shares, the stock price went up 2.4%. Share price is up, having risen 71 cents (3.2%) from $22.37 on April 25, 2012. The stock is trading 3.3% above its 50-day moving average and 4.5% above its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) climbed today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $30. In spite of its performance and peak price of $30.44, the stock was trading on below-average volume. The stock price improved 1.1% with a volume of 412,234. Share price is up $2.02 (7.2%) from $28.20 on April 25, 2012. The stock is trading 9% above its 50-day moving average and 17% above its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of ISIS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ISIS) increased today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $9.89. The stock was trading on above-average volume. After trading at a volume of 794,294, the stock price climbed 3.1%. Shares have been on an upward trajectory over the past month, rising $2.09 (26.8%) from a price of $7.81 on April 25, 2012. The stock is trading 16.7% above its 50-day moving average and 18.6% above its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on above-average volume, Young Innovations (NASDAQ:YDNT) climbed today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $34.96. Shares went up 1.5% on volume of 58,001. The stock has risen $4.36 (14.1%) over the last three months from a price of $30.95 on February 28, 2012. The stock is trading 8.2% above its 50-day moving average and 13.3% above its 200-day moving average.
