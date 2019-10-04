Constellation Brands to introduce Corona hard seltzer

Constellation Brands is jumping on the hard seltzer bandwagon

The launch of a new seltzer brand is planned for next spring and is being touted by executives as the next big innovation for the Corona brand family.

The company says it was decided to put the Corona name on the new seltzer due to the brand recognition.

Its is the number one brand among both Hispanic and total population drinkers age 21 to 54.

Corona hard seltzer will be introduced in four flavors, including tropical lime, mango, cherry and blackberry lime. The brand will weigh in at 90 calories with zero carbs and zero sugars.

Many new brands of seltzers and spiked sodas are joining the market.

Alternative beer brand Crook & Marker introduced their new spiked soda products on FOX Business’ Varney & Co. on Tuesday.

The sodas are full of flavor, low-calorie and alcoholic.

“We see a full-on ‘bevolution’ that's brewing — pun intended — in the alcohol space, and it's coming at the expense of beer,” Crook & Marker founder and CEO Ben Weiss said.

In a highly competitive spiked seltzer market, Weiss ensures his product is distinguished from the rest.

