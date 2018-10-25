ConocoPhillips: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.86 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.36 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $10.16 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.48 billion.

ConocoPhillips shares have risen 20 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen almost 1 percent. The stock has increased 29 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COP