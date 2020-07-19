Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross hospitalized, 'minor' issues
82-year-old 'doing well,' department says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was hospitalized for "minor, non-coronavirus related issues," a department spokesperson said Saturday.
Continue Reading Below
Ross, 82, is "doing well" and is expected to be released from the hospital soon, the spokesperson said in a statement.
The department did not immediately respond to a request for additional details.
NEW YORK BAR ADDS 'CUOMO CHIPS' TO MEET GOV'S NEW CORONAVIRUS BOOZE RULES
Ross, a former banker known for acquiring and restructuring failed companies, was confirmed as commerce secretary in February 2017.