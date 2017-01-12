Comey's Decision To Announce Clinton Email Probe To Be Investigated

The decision by Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey in late October to publicly announce the agency was again examining the emails of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will be investigated, the Justice Department's inspector-general announced Thursday. Pollsters have said support for Clinton dropped after those revelations. The probe will look at whether FBI policies or procedures were followed as well as whether investigative decisions were based on improper considerations. The probe also will look at whether the Justice Department official improperly disclosed non-public information to the Clinton campaign, and the FBI's tweeting of FOIA documents ahead of the election.
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.
Continue Reading Below