Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Cryptocurrencies

Coinbase outage reported amid crypto selloff

Shares of Coinbase have fallen as much as 9% following the outage

close
'The Wolf of All Streets' podcast host Scott Melker weighs in on the cryptocurrency market and reacts to Janet Yellen suggesting crypto is a tool for terrorism. video

Yellen's claim that crypto is a tool for criminals is 'absolutely untrue': 'The Wolf of All Streets' host

'The Wolf of All Streets' podcast host Scott Melker weighs in on the cryptocurrency market and reacts to Janet Yellen suggesting crypto is a tool for terrorism.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is experiencing an outage amid a massive sell-off Wednesday.

BITCOIN CRUMBLES BELOW $40,000 ON CHINA CRYPTO WARNING

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, notes that as many as 2,829 people reported problems with Coinbase as of approximately 9:17 a.m.

According to a status update on Coinbase's website, the platform said users are seeing delays in withdrawals of Ethereum and ERC-20 withdrawals due to network congestion.

"All funds remain safe and secure," Coinbase said. "Deposits are unaffected."

Coinbase says that a fix has been implemented and that they are "monitoring the results."

Investors expressed their frustration over Coinbase's outage on Twitter Wednesday as they tried to log in and buy the dip. 

In addition to Coinbase, cryptocurrency investing platform Binance also reported that Ethereum and ERC-20 withdrawals would be temporarily disabled on its platform due to network congestion.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to prices tracked by Coindesk, the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is down about 18% in the last 24 hours, trading near $35,000 per coin. 

Source: Coindesk

Meanwhile, Ethereum is down about 27% in the last 24 hours, trading near $2,400 per coin and Dogecoin is down about 30%, trading at about 33 cents per coin. Other cryptocurrencies taking a major hit include XRP, down 28% around 44 cents per coin, Stellar, down 35% at about 42 cents per coin, Bitcoin Cash, down about 37% at $676.76 per coin, and Litecoin, down about 34% at $194.14 per coin. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 222.72 -16.28 -6.81%

Shares of Coinbase have fallen as much as 9% during Wednesday's trading session. 