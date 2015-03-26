Coca-Cola 2Q Earnings Pregame Scorecard

Last quarter Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) beat estimates by one cent per share and it is up again on Tuesday, July 17, 2012.

Expectations

Analysts currently expect Coca-Cola to come in with earnings of $1.19 per share on revenues of $13.01 billion. Analyst estimates range from $1.16 per share to $1.22 per share. Over the past three months, the average estimate has moved down from $1.21.

Last Quarter's Results

In the first quarter, profit rose 8.1% to $2.05 billion (89 cents a share) from $1.9 billion (82 cents a share) the year earlier, exceeding analyst expectations. Revenue rose 5.9% to $11.14 billion from $10.52 billion.

Stock Ratings

Analysts are bullish on the stock as 12 analysts rate it as a buy and there are no sell ratings. That rating hasn't budged in three months as the average analyst rating of the stock has remained steady.

Stock Movement

The stock price has been falling recently The share price has fallen 94 cents since July 2, 2012. Looking at change over the last three months, from April 13, 2012 and July 10, 2012, the stock price is up $6.04 (8.4%), from $71.94 to $77.98.

Company Fundamental Trends On the top line, the company is looking to build on four-straight revenue increases heading into this earnings announcement. Revenue rose 46.8% in the second quarter of the last fiscal year, 45.4% in the third quarter of the last fiscal year and 5.2% in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year before increasing again in the first quarter. Profit has fallen by a year-over-year average of 9.3% during the previous four quarters, and the company is will try to reverse trend of recent drops in profit leading up to this earnings announcement.

Summary

Reporting Period: 2Q

Date of Release: Tuesday, July 17, 2012 before market open

EPS: $1.19

Revenue Estimate: $13.01 billion

