Clouds clear and Lowe's delivers strong second quarter

Lowe's rebounded in the second quarter after dismal weather cut into projects at home and into company profits to start the year.

Investors shrugged off a more guarded outlook from the home-improvement retailer, which trimmed its expectations for the year as shifts direction under new CEO Marvin Ellison.

After a premarket sell-off, shares jumped 8 percent at the opening bell Wednesday to hit an all-time high.

Lowe's is preparing for a more constrained housing market and is closing the 99 Orchard Supply Hardware stores it owns in California, Florida and Oregon so that it can focus solely on its core home improvement business.

Higher mortgage rates combined with steadily rising real estate prices have dampened home sales this summer despite the robust economy and job market, but Americans continue to invest in the places where they live.

Lowe's said Wednesday that in addition to shutting down Orchard Supply it's rethinking some of the goods it sells, getting rid of lower-performing items, and that could dampen business in the short term.

Lowe's now expects 2018 earnings of between $4.50 and $4.60 per share, with revenue up about 4.5 percent. Its prior outlook was for earnings in a range of $5.40 to $5.50 per share, with revenue rising about 5 percent.

Analysts polled by FactSet expect earnings of $5.44 per share for the year.

But Wall Street's faith in Ellison, who was poached from J.C. Penney earlier this year, appeared unshaken.

One of only a few African-American CEOs at a Fortune 500 company, Ellison was on a short-list to take over as the chief executive at Home Depot, where he was president of the northern and western divisions for eight years.

He is moving quickly to reshape Lowe's, which has lagged behind rival Home Depot for years. After thinning executive positions at the company, he's begun paring away what he sees as nonessential in the aisles of Lowe's.

The company is shedding $500 million in planned capital projects this year not directly related to its core business, Ellison said. That money will be used for share buybacks.

"The company has unfortunately become distracted over the past few years and specifically we have chased initiatives that did not add value and were not core to our retail business," Ellison said in a conference call following his first quarterly report as CEO. "Spending time on these non-core initiatives shifted capital, people, and attention away from being an operationally sound home improvement retailer."

For the three months ended Aug. 3, Lowe's earned $1.52 billion, or $1.86 per share, or $2.07 per share when one-time events are removed. That's 5 cents better than what analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research predicted.

The Mooresville, North Carolina, company earned $1.42 billion, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $20.89 billion from $19.5 billion, topping the $20.81 billion that analysts polled by Zacks expected.

Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer's health, climbed 5.2 percent, and 5.3 percent when measuring only U.S. locations, which was in line with expectations.

Last week, rival Home Depot handily beat expectations for second quarter after, like Lowe's, being handcuffed by foul weather.

