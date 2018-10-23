Cleveland-Cliffs Restored Its Dividend, but Its CEO Got All the Headlines

Cleveland-Cliffs' (NYSE: CLF) most recent earnings results and conference call got a lot of extra attention this past quarter, but not for the reasons investors might have hoped. Even though the company posted another great quarter that absolutely crushed estimates and finally restored its dividend, the attention was on CEO Lourenco Goncalves going off script with some derogatory remarks about analysts and short-sellers of the company's stock.

While I don't doubt that Goncalves' remarks will make some investors sour on the stock, the things that happened in the third quarter strengthen the case for Cleveland-Cliffs' stock. Let's take a look at the numbers to see what happened this past quarter and why this stock looks so attractive right now.

Continue Reading Below

By the numbers

Metric Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2017 Revenue $741 million $714 million $596 million Operating income $225.5 million $229.4 million $128.7 million Net income $437.8 million $165.1 million $53.4 million EPS (diluted) $1.41 $0.55 $0.18

Cleveland-Cliffs benefited from the previously announced sale of its Asia-Pacific iron ore operations, which resulted in a one-time gain of $230 million from its discontinued operations. Absent that gain, though, the iron ore producer still posted a $0.67-per-share earnings result from its continuing operations, which beat analyst expectations.

Also, after the end of the quarter, management announced that it had redeemed all of its outstanding 2020 senior notes. Eliminating the $211 million in debt will bring Cleveland-Cliffs' total debt down to $2.1 billion and will reduce interest expenses by $10 million annually. With that debt reduction, credit ratings agency Moody's upgraded Cliffs' debt for the second time this year.

With its iron ore operations generating sufficient cash flows, a lower debt load, and its capital expenditures for its new hot briquetted iron upgrading facility falling into place, management determined that it was now in a position to reinstate its dividend that was cut back in 2014. The $0.20 annualized dividend equates to a yield of 1.8%.

Advertisement

What management had to say (other than berate analysts)

The drama aspect of Cleveland-Cliffs' conference call has been well documented by now. So instead of rehashing that, let's focus on CEO Lourenco Goncalves' comments about this newly reinstated dividend and why management feels comfortable with that kind of payout now:

Doing a back-of-the-napkin calculation, a $0.20-per-share dividend equates to about $59 million in annual cash outlays and an earnings payout ratio in the 10%-15% range based on trailing-12-month earnings from continuing operations. Keep in mind, though, that there have been a lot of one-time credits and charges over the past year, so that earnings number is a little skewed from what we can expect going forward.

If you can look past the CEO's comments, the stock is still cheap

This isn't the first time that Goncalves has made some harsh remarks on a conference call. For the past couple of years, he has been less than kind to analysts about their view of the business. It's a shame that those comments are overshadowing what was another fantastic quarter complete with solid earnings results, lower debt levels, and progress on the company's major capital project. Also, based on CFO Tim Flanagan's guidance for sales, we should expect an even better fourth quarter.

Hopefully, not too many investors were turned off by Goncalves' behavior on the most recent call, because Cleveland-Cliffs still looks like an incredibly undervalued stock. The case that it is undervalued was made even stronger by this announcement of a dividend, as it shows management has enough confidence in its operations and its balance sheet to start giving back cash to investors.

10 stocks we like better than Cleveland-CliffsWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cleveland-Cliffs wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Tyler Crowe owns shares of Cleveland-Cliffs. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.