ClearSign Combustion Corporation, NetSol Technologies Gapping Up Monday

These stocks gapped up today and had open prices sharply higher than the previous trading day's close:
- ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) closed the previous trading session at $7.44, gapping up to open at $8.22 today. Shares are up 12.2% and trading at a volume of 138,435.
- NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) opened at 62 cents after closing the previous trading session at 54 cents, gapping up. Shares have risen 11.8%, trading at a volume of 1.2 million. The stock is trading 34.7% above its 50-day moving average and 17% above its 200-day moving average.
