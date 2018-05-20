City hopes for revitalization in aftermath of fraud case

A remote Vermont community down on its luck had once looked forward to a downtown hotel, office and retail space and a research plant that would bring hundreds of jobs.

Now, it just sees a vacant demolished block that some residents refer to as "the hole."

Continue Reading Below

Plans for Newport's redevelopment fizzled in 2014 after a massive fraud case involving the people behind the plans. But there are renewed hopes for revitalization.

The community on the southern shores of Lake Memphremagog on the Canadian border is now considering using the vacant lot as a summer arts venue for musical performances until the land is sold.

The chamber of commerce president says there's a new rejuvenation effort in downtown Newport. Residents are hoping for more attractions.