Churchill Downs moves online wagering operations to Kentucky

Churchill Downs Inc. has moved its online wagering operations from Silicon Valley to its Kentucky hometown, where the Kentucky Derby is run at its namesake racetrack.

A decade ago, when the company was building its TwinSpires online wagering business, the operations were based in California to tap into its high-tech prowess. Now the company is confident it can fill those high-tech skills in Louisville, its CEO Bill Carstanjen said Tuesday.

"When we thought the skill sets were strong enough here in the state where we could duplicate all of those skills, that's when we really wanted to do it," he said. "Because we always liked the idea of the strategists of the business ... being located here with the rest of us."

TwinSpires has become a lucrative part of the Louisville-based racing and gambling company as a platform for mobile wagering on thoroughbred, harness and quarter horse races.

In 2016, $1.1 billion was wagered through TwinSpires, amounting to 10 percent of total betting on U.S. races, the company said.

"Technology, specifically mobile, is the equine industry's fastest-growing sector," Carstanjen said.