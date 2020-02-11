Expand / Collapse search
China

China's coronavirus outbreak kills 97 on Tuesday as more cases pop up in America

Associated Press
Hudson Institute senior fellow Rebeccah Heinrichs talks about how China's Communist government may have been the reason the initial outbreak of coronavirus went under-reported.video

China's Communist Party 'values loyalty to party over competency': Hudson Institute fellow

BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday reported another drop in the number of new cases of a viral infection and 97 more deaths, pushing the total dead past 1,100 even as the country remains largely closed down to prevent the spread of the disease.

A drone carries a QR code placard near an expressway toll station in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong Province. (Lai Li/Xinhua via AP)

The National Health Commission on Wednesday said 2,015 new cases had been reported over the last 24 hours, declining for a second day. The total number of cases in mainland China is 44,653, although many experts say a large number of others infected have gone uncounted.

The 97 additional deaths from the virus raised the mainland toll to 1,113.

Despite the official end o the extended Lunar New Year holiday, China remained mostly closed for business as many remained at home, with some 60 million people under virtual quarantine.

The World Health Organization has named the disease caused by the virus as COVID-19, avoiding any animal or geographic designation to avoid stigmatization and to show the disease comes from a new coronavirus discovered in 2019.

The illness was first reported in December and connected to a food market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak has largely been concentrated.

China's official media reported Tuesday that the top health officials in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, have been relieved of their duties. No reasons were given, although the province's initial response was deemed slow and ineffective. Speculation that higher-level officials could be sacked has simmered, but doing so could spark political infighting and be a tacit admission of responsibility.