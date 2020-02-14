Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

China's coronavirus outbreak kills 143, infects 2,641 on Friday

Associated Press
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro explains the production process for pharmaceuticals in America.

Peter Navarro clarifies the path ahead for a coronavirus treatment

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro explains the production process for pharmaceuticals in America.

BEIJING (AP) — China reported Saturday a figure of 2,641 new virus cases, a major drop from the higher numbers in recent days since a broader diagnostic method was implemented.

The number of new deaths rose slightly to 143, bringing the total fatalities in mainland China to 1,523.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 66,492, according to a notice from China's National Health Commission.

COVID-19, a disease stemming from a new form of coronavirus, has spread to more than 24 countries since December, when the first infections appeared in central China.

