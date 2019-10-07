US to tackle these trade issues with China in Washington Thursday

Trade talks between the U.S. and China are set to resume this week, as the two sides continue to work toward an agreement on a multitude of issues, the White House announced Monday.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will host a delegation led by China’s top trade negotiator Liu He in Washington on Thursday.

The two parties will discuss outstanding issues that have kept the two sides from agreeing on a deal. These include forced technology transfer, intellectual property rights, services, non-tariff barriers, agriculture and enforcement, according to the White House.

The Chinese delegation reportedly won't be looking to include commitments on reforming Chinese industrial policy or the government subsidies, according to Bloomberg.

That offer would take one of the Trump administration’s core demands off the table.

People close to the Trump administration say the impeachment inquiry isn’t affecting trade talks with China.

China’s markets will return to trading on Tuesday following a weeklong holiday.