China seeks $2.4B in sanctions against US in Obama-era case: WTO

GENEVA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China is seeking $2.4 billion in retaliatory sanctions against the United States for non-compliance with a WTO ruling in a tariffs case dating to the Obama era, a document published on Monday showed.

WTO appeals judges said in July that the United States did not fully comply with a WTO ruling and could face Chinese sanctions if it does not remove tariffs on solar panels, wind towers, steel cylinders and aluminum extrusions.

China, in a request posted by WTO ahead of a Dispute Settlement Body on Oct 28, said: "In response to the United States' continued non-compliance with the DSB's recommendations and rulings, China requests authorization from the DSB to suspend concessions and related obligations at an annual amount of $2.4 billion."

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Toby Chopra)

