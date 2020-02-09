Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

China allocates $10B for coronavirus fight

Ministry says it will deploy funds to ensure the public can afford treatment

Reuters
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the current state of coronavirus in China and says the U.S. has done a nice job of containing the disease so it doesn't become rampant.

Coronavirus continues to be a 'fluid' problem in China: Dr. Anthony Fauci

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the current state of coronavirus in China and says the U.S. has done a nice job of containing the disease so it doesn't become rampant.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's finance ministry said on Sunday all levels of government had allocated a total of 71.85 billion yuan ($10.26 billion) as of Saturday afternoon to fight coronavirus.

The ministry will deploy the funds to ensure that members of public can afford diagnosis and treatment, it said in a statement on its website.

CORONAVIRUS TO AXE $280B FROM GLOBAL WEALTH ENGINE

The funds will also be used to ensure that efforts of every region to fight the virus are not hampered by financial constraints, it added.

A child cries as he waits in line to board a plane for Beijing at the airport in Hong Kong on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. China's virus death toll rose above 800, passing the number of fatalities in the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, but fewer new cases were rep

($1 = 7.0003 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Mark Potter)