Charter's Rutledge, CBS's Moonves among highest-paid CEOs

By The Associated PressMarketsAssociated Press

Here are the 10 highest-paid CEOs for 2016, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

___

1. Thomas Rutledge

Charter Communications Inc.

$98 million

Change from last year: Up 499 percent

___

2. Leslie Moonves

CBS Corp.

$68.6 million

Change: Up 22 percent

___

3. Robert Iger

Walt Disney Co.

$41 million

Change: Down 6 percent

___

4. David Zaslav

Discovery Communications Inc.

$37.2 million

Change: Up 15 percent

___

5. Robert Kotick

Activision Blizzard Inc.

$33.1 million

Change: Up 358 percent

___

6. Brian Roberts

Comcast Corp.

$33 million

Change: Down 9 percent

___

7. Jeffrey Bewkes

Time Warner Inc.

$32.6 million

Change: Up 3 percent

___

8. Virginia Rometty

IBM

$32.3 million

Change: Up 63 percent

___

9. Leonard Schleifer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

$28.3 million

Change: Down 40 percent

___

10. Stephen Wynn

Wynn Resorts Ltd.

$28.2 million

Change: Up 36 percent