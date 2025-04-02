Cash transferring giant Zelle shuts down standalone app

Payment processing platform Zelle shut down its standalone application Tuesday, redirecting users to banks and credit unions offering its services instead.

When attempting to sign in to the app, users are met with a message stating it's "no longer available for sending and receiving money."

"You will be able to log in until August 11, 2025," the pop-up continues, "but not send or receive money. To continue using Zelle®, please enroll through one of the more than 2,200 mobile banking apps that offer Zelle®."

In fact, it was the prevalence of banks and credit unions offering Zelle's services on their own platforms that drove users away from the standalone app, the company noted in an Oct. 31 release — and that was the reason they elected to pull the plug on it for good.

Despite no longer being usable for its primary function — financial transactions — the Zelle app remains available and accessible. However, it will be spending the rest of its lifespan as a consumer education platform and directory of banking apps that offer its services.

Launched in 2017, Zelle quickly became one of the largest payment-processing apps on the market, with a user base north of 143 million people.

Most of these users, who already access Zelle through online banking platforms, will be unaffected by the app's shutdown, the company noted in the October release.