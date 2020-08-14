Carolina Panthers owner looks to score with Disney, AT&T, Visa

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, through his Appaloosa Management fund, took a number of new stakes in mostly communication services, technology and payment platforms over the past 45-day period, according to regulatory filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, known as 13Fs.

Appaloosa acquired more than 9 million shares in AT&T worth $274 million, but also picked up 840,000 shares of Visa Inc. valued at $162.3 million, 545,000 shares of Mastercard worth $161 million, and 870,000 shares of payments company PayPal Holdings or $151.6 million. Tepper's fund also scooped up 1.2 million shares of Disney at $133 million and 1.9 million shares of food-services company Sysco Corp. worth $102.5 million.

Appaloosa also purchased 1.6 million shares of Altria Group Inc. for about $61 million, representing a new position in the tobacco company. Incidentally, while the 13F fillings for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was unloading more than a quarter of its position in Wells Fargo & Co. Tepper boosted his position by more than 170%, buying 1.2 million shares of the San Francisco bank, representing 0.8% of Appaloosa's overall portfolio from 0.6%.

The company also picked up 1.4 million shares of Emerson Electric Co. worth $87 million, about 1.5% of the fund's portfolio.

Large investors must disclose long stock positions held at the end of a quarter 45 days later in a 13F filing with the SEC, which means such filings are merely a snapshot of investor holdings at a given point.

