Carnival: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.71 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of $2.41. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment gains and non-recurring gains, came to $2.36 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.31 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $5.84 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.82 billion.

For the current quarter ending in November, Carnival expects its per-share earnings to range from 65 cents to 69 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.21 to $4.25 per share.

Carnival shares have risen roughly 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen almost 9 percent. The stock has climbed 2.5 percent in the last 12 months.

