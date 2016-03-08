CarMax Seeks To Fill 1,600 Positions Across The U.S.

Used car retailer CarMax Inc. said it is recruiting for 1,600 open positions across the U.S. in a Tuesday press release. Most positions are in sales, but other openings include service jobs, such as experienced technicians, and positions in the business office. Geographic locations with a large number of openings include the Washington D.C. area, Southern Florida and Los Angeles. The company's home office in Richmond, V.A. also has 50 job openings for digital and technology staffers. Applications will only be accepted online. CarMax shares are down 3.1% in Tuesday trading and 19% for the past year. The S&P 500 is down 4.2% for the past 12 months.
Copyright © 2016 MarketWatch, Inc.
Continue Reading Below